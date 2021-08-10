Supreme Court accepts Railways appeal against regularization of a contract employee

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday accepted Pakistan Railways appeal against regularization of an employee working on contract for 42 years.

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel heard the case filed by Pakistan Railways against the service tribunal verdict.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the Railways said that the service tribunal ordered to make employee Ghulam Asghar permanent.

He said that Ghulam Asghar was an employee of Child Welfare Center, not Pakistan Railways.

Justice Mazahar said that 60 CWC contract employees were made permanent. The employee had been working on contract since 1978, he added.

Justice Jamal Mandokhel said that the contract of the employee was extended for 42 years due to his performance.

The Railway counsel said that no CWC contract employee was regularized.

The court issued notice to the parties and adjourned the hearing till date in office.