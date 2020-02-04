Supreme Court accepts review appeal against lifetime disqualification of Allah Dino Bhayio

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday accepted the review petition, filed by Allah Dino Bhayio against his lifetime disqualification to contest elections.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the court also suspended the Returning Officer's decision against Allah Dino Bhayio for submitting fake degree.

The court said that the court of law could award lifetime disqualification after the passage of the 18th constitutional amendment. The Returning Officer could not disqualify for lifetime over fake degree, it added.

Former Member of Sindh Assembly Allah Dino Bhayio was accused of submitting fake degrees from Khairpur University.

The Supreme Court suspended Article 62(1)f for Allah Dino Bhayio and allowed him to contest next elections.

Allah Dino Bhayio was disqualified by Returning Officer in 2008 on the basis of fake degree.

The court directed the Returning Officers to decide the challenging of nomination papers by the opponent candidates according to the law.

The counsel for the opponent candidate said that Allah Dinu submitted the seminary certificate which was fake and there were five Supreme Court decisions in this regard.

He said that a decision was also made on submission of false documents in the case of Nawaz Sharif.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that the Supreme Court just referenced past decisions and did not apply. After 2010, the law regarding disqualification of parliamentarians was changed, he added.

He said that only the court of law could disqualify for life after the 18th amendment.

The counsel for Allah Dino Bhayio said that his client's degree wasrecognised as original. The Returning officer did not have the powerto impose Article 62(1)f, he added.