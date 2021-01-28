(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday accepted for hearing a petition of former judge of Islamabad High Court Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui who is seeking restoration of his service as judge.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah heard the petition of former judge IHC Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui seeking setting aside of Report/Opinion of Supreme Judicial Council and Notification issued by Ministry of Law dated October 11, 2018.

During the course of proceedings, the court issued notice to the Attorney General for Pakistan and directed the Islamabad and Karachi Bars to amend their appeals.

Advocate Salahuddin counsel for the petitioner argued that former Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui had leveled nine allegations, which should be investigated.

he allegations of institutional interference in the judiciary had created a negative public perception, he added.

On which Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan while addressing the lawyer Salahuddin asked how did he prove public opinion?Had there been a survey based on which he could make such a claim?, he asked.

He advised the counsel to discuss things which could be proved.

Justice Bandial remarked that the prosecution should use appropriate language in arguments.

It did not matter if people come or go, don't despise the institutions, this country and its institutions had to live and prosper forever, he added.

The court directed the Islamabad and Karachi Bars to amend their appeals and adjourned hearing for one month.