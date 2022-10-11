UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Accepts Woman's Share In Property Dispute

Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2022 | 08:54 PM

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday terminated the appeal against the decision of high court and accepted the share of a woman in a case family property dispute of Dera Ismail Khan

The petitioner' lawyer had adopted the stance that the sisters had gifted their property shares to their brother.

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan observed that how under age sisters could gift their property. According to the record, a lawyer had given statement on behalf of the sister.

He observed that how a lawyer could give statement on behalf of under-age sister. The court questioned that why always sisters gift their share to brothers.

Why the brother had never ever gifted their shares to them, he asked.

Justice Ahsan observed that it had no legal worth if there was no mention of acceptance of offer in the gift deed. Justice Muneeb Akhter asked that how the brothers got the property of under-age sisters as these (under-age sisters) were not authorized to sign a contract.

The court noted that the brothers were holding possession of the property since 1976 after the death of father. Woman Zaitun Bibi filed petition in civil court in 2005.

The court announced verdict in favor of the woman while dismissing the petition of her brothers.

