Supreme Court acquits accused in murder case over lack of evidence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday acquitted the main accused Rafaqat Ali in the murder case of Mirza Mubashir Baig over lack of evidence.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhail and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case pertaining to Rafaqat Ali along with two other co-accused arrested over murder charges in 2009.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Ayesha Tasneem counsel for Rafaqat Ali said that the trial court had acquitted the two co-accused. There were no witnesses to the murder, she added.

The court maintained that the main accused could not be convicted on evidence on which the co-accused were acquitted.

Subsequently, the apex court acquitted Ali based on lack of evidence.