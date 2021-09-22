UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Acquits Alleged Murder Convict After 17 Years

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd September 2021 | 12:33 AM

The Supreme Court on Tuesday acquitted Chetan Kohli over lack of evidence convicted in murder case after 17 years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday acquitted Chetan Kohli over lack of evidence convicted in murder case after 17 years.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood heard the case filed by Chetan Kohli seeking bail plea in murder case.

The trial court sentenced Chetan Kohli to death while the Sindh High Court upheld the trial court's decision. Chetan was accused of killing Danu a resident of Sanghar over personal enmity.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Sadiq Baloch counsel for the accused said that the statements of the witnesses were contradicted.

He said that the accused confessed murder due to police torture. The trial court and the high court ignored the facts, he added.

