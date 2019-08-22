Supreme Court acquits life imprisonment convict over false testimony

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday annuled the Lahore High Court verdict and acquitted life imprisonment accused Muhammad Mumtaz over false testimony.

The trial court awarded capital punishment to Muhammad Mumtaz over murder of Nasar Ullah in Sargodha in 2007. The Lahore High Court converted the death sentence into life imprisonment.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khan Khosa heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice observed that the witnesses have begun to flee since the apex court started action against the false witnesses.

If witnesses are lying, then they would have to face the law, he added.

He remarked that the matter disturbed after 1951 when Chief Justice Munir announced verdict regarding false testimony.

He remarked that the court had ruled that let the witness lie as it would itself find out the truth and lies.

He remarked that neither islam nor the law allow lie then how the courts can bear falsehood. Many people suffer due to false testimony, he added.

Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin remarked that it is stated in the Qur'an that do not mix lies with truth.

Chief Justice Khosa remarked that become a true witness for sake of God, whether testifying against parents, siblings or relatives. The witnesses lie in the name of Allah, he added.