UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Acquits Life Imprisonment Convict Over False Testimony

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 08:45 PM

Supreme Court acquits life imprisonment convict over false testimony

The Supreme Court on Thursday annuled the Lahore High Court verdict and acquitted life imprisonment accused Muhammad Mumtaz over false testimony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday annuled the Lahore High Court verdict and acquitted life imprisonment accused Muhammad Mumtaz over false testimony.

The trial court awarded capital punishment to Muhammad Mumtaz over murder of Nasar Ullah in Sargodha in 2007. The Lahore High Court converted the death sentence into life imprisonment.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khan Khosa heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice observed that the witnesses have begun to flee since the apex court started action against the false witnesses.

If witnesses are lying, then they would have to face the law, he added.

He remarked that the matter disturbed after 1951 when Chief Justice Munir announced verdict regarding false testimony.

He remarked that the court had ruled that let the witness lie as it would itself find out the truth and lies.

He remarked that neither islam nor the law allow lie then how the courts can bear falsehood. Many people suffer due to false testimony, he added.

Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin remarked that it is stated in the Qur'an that do not mix lies with truth.

Chief Justice Khosa remarked that become a true witness for sake of God, whether testifying against parents, siblings or relatives. The witnesses lie in the name of Allah, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Murder Chief Justice Supreme Court Lahore High Court Sargodha God Court

Recent Stories

UNSC session on Kashmir biggest achievement of Pak ..

2 seconds ago

Roscosmos' Dmitry Rogozin Announces Creation of Ru ..

4 seconds ago

Sudanese Sovereign Council Holds Meeting to Discus ..

6 seconds ago

CPO reviews security arrangements for Muharram

8 seconds ago

Philippine Foreign Secretary to Pay First Visit to ..

10 seconds ago

Pakistan, a strong advocate for access to Assistiv ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.