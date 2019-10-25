Supreme Court acquits life sentence accused giving him benefit of doubt

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ):The Supreme Court on Thursday acquitted a life sentence accused Umar Daraz giving him benefit of doubt.

The trial court awarded capital punishment to Umar Daraz over murder of Muhammad Asad in 2010 in Pakpattan district. Later, the high court converted the death sentence into life imprisonment.

A two-member SC bench headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Qazi Mohammed Amin Ahmed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the deceased's family said that Mohammad Asad was strangled to death in a deserted place in Pakpattan Sharif area.

He said that accused Umar Daraz along with his two accomplices took deceased to a deserted place and killed him.

The Chief Justice remarked that incident took place at a deserted place at 9:00 PM and victim's father and uncle became witnesses in the case. No one saw the accused coming or going, he noted.

He said that two witnesses had been made in this case. All the village knew but no one testifies, he added.