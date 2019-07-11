Supreme Court acquits life sentence accused involved in suicide bombing

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday acquitted a life imprisonment accused Nadim Hussain allegedly involved in suicide bombing giving him benefit of doubt.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice remarked that the lower courts did not examine evidences properly.

The counsel said that two suicide attacks held outside Pakistan Naval War College Lahore.

He said that three people killed while 18 injured in the incident.

The Chief Justice remarked that such a big incident occurred as two suicide bombers blast themselves and there was no evidence over the incident.

He remarked that blast itself is an evidence.

He remarked that the prosecution had no solid evidence against the accused.

He asked the counsel that he was saying the accused is a shop owner where he gave two suicide jackets to two unknown persons.

He remarked that if court accepted the evidence of prosecution it seemed that shop of the accused was used during his absence. It seemed like the accused was being involved in the case, he added.

The Chief Justice observed that the name of the accused was not mentioned in the FIR.

The trial court had awarded life imprisonment to Nadeem Hussain and the high court also maintained the trial court order. The accused had challenged the high court order in the apex court.