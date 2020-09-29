Supreme Court acquits murder accused after 16 years

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday acquitted an accused of life sentence Ghulam Mustafa who was convicted for alleged murder of Imran

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday acquitted an accused of life sentence Ghulam Mustafa who was convicted for alleged murder of Imran.

The trial court awarded capital punishment to Ghulam Mustafa over murder of Imran in tehsil Kamalia, district Toba Tek Singh in 2004. The Lahore High Court commuted the sentence into life sentence.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprised Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Saddique Khan Baloch said only one stab wound was proved on the victim while several stab wounds were mentioned in the FIR. An autopsy was conducted 18 hours later, he added.

He said the FIR was registered after 17 hours while the instrument of murder could not be proved. Witnesses on the spot were the victim's uncle and brother, he added.

He said the reason for the enmity could not be proved in this case.