UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Acquits Murder Accused After 16 Years

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 08:09 PM

Supreme Court acquits murder accused after 16 years

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday acquitted an accused of life sentence Ghulam Mustafa who was convicted for alleged murder of Imran

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday acquitted an accused of life sentence Ghulam Mustafa who was convicted for alleged murder of Imran.

The trial court awarded capital punishment to Ghulam Mustafa over murder of Imran in tehsil Kamalia, district Toba Tek Singh in 2004. The Lahore High Court commuted the sentence into life sentence.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprised Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Saddique Khan Baloch said only one stab wound was proved on the victim while several stab wounds were mentioned in the FIR. An autopsy was conducted 18 hours later, he added.

He said the FIR was registered after 17 hours while the instrument of murder could not be proved. Witnesses on the spot were the victim's uncle and brother, he added.

He said the reason for the enmity could not be proved in this case.

Related Topics

Murder Supreme Court Lahore High Court Toba Tek Singh Kamalia FIR Afridi Court

Recent Stories

G20 Debt Initiative Does Not Address Magnitude of ..

2 minutes ago

BoG approves restructuring of NUML

2 minutes ago

University of Sindh plans to compensate education ..

2 minutes ago

Dr Yasmin Rashid reviews PHFMC performance

2 minutes ago

UK Sanctions Lukashenko, Other Senior Belarusian O ..

5 minutes ago

Chief Minister condoles loss of lives in road acci ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.