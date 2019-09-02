(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday acquitted life sentence convict Aamir Sohail while maintained the life imprisonment of other accused Muhammad Khan.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case through video link from the SC Lahore Registry.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the accused said that Muhammad Iqbal was killed in Jhaal Chakian Sargodha in 2004.

He said that Aamir Sohail's age was only 16 years at the time of incident.

He said that his client was not directly involved in the murder.

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa remarked that there were concerns in the medical report.

The court after hearing arguments acquitted Aamir Sohail while maintained life imprisonment of Muhammad Khan.

It is to mention here that the trial court awarded capital punishment to Muhammad Khan and life imprisonment to Aamir Sohail while the Lahore High Court converted the death sentence of Muhammad Khan into life imprisonment and maintained life imprisonment of Aamir Sohail.