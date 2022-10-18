UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Acquits Shahrukh Jatoi, Others In Shahzeb Khan Murder Case

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2022 | 07:43 PM

Supreme Court acquits Shahrukh Jatoi, others in Shahzeb Khan murder case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday acquitted Shahrukh Jatoi and his accomplices in the Shahzeb Khan murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday acquitted Shahrukh Jatoi and his accomplices in the Shahzeb Khan murder case.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case.

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) had awarded the death penalty to Shahrukh Jatoi and his accomplice Siraj Ali Talpur for Shahzeb's murder in 2012. A couple of months after the sentence was passed, Shahzeb's parents had given a formal pardon to the convicts, approved by the Sindh High Court (SHC).

During the course of proceedings, Latif Khosa, counsel for Shahrukh Jatoi said that the formal pardon had already been given. He said his clients had no intention to spread terror. A murder event was presented as a case of terrorism, he added.

Subsequently, the court acquitted all four people and stated that a detailed order would be issued in a short span of time.

Related Topics

Murder Supreme Court Sindh High Court Jatoi Event All Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Australia, Singapore sign landmark Green Economy A ..

Australia, Singapore sign landmark Green Economy Agreement

1 minute ago
 Abbottabad Cantonment Board facilitates masses des ..

Abbottabad Cantonment Board facilitates masses despite limited resources: Rab Na ..

1 minute ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting, reviews progress of 1 ..

Commissioner chairs meeting, reviews progress of 14 development projects

1 minute ago
 Lockheed Martin Reports Net Sales of $16.6Bln, Net ..

Lockheed Martin Reports Net Sales of $16.6Bln, Net Earnings of $1.8Bln in Q3 of ..

1 minute ago
 Senators warn Imran Khan of dire consequences for ..

Senators warn Imran Khan of dire consequences for 'invading Capital'

6 minutes ago
 Man killed, son injured in road accident

Man killed, son injured in road accident

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.