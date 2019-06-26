UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Acquits Three Death Sentence Convicts After 14 Years

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 07:14 PM

Supreme Court acquits three death sentence convicts after 14 years

The Supreme Court on Wednesday acquitted three death sentence convicts after 14 years giving them benefit of doubt in the murder case of eight persons outside the District Courts Kharian

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday acquitted three death sentence convicts after 14 years giving them benefit of doubt in the murder case of eight persons outside the District Courts Kharian.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, who headed the three-member bench which heard the case, observed that with the dismissal of that case no criminal case was pending at the SC's principle seat in Islamabad.

The SC bench comprised Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Yahya Afridi.

During the course of proceedings, the CJP said the murder of eight persons was a sad incident.

Some 30 accused were nominated in the first information report (FIR) and it was not possible for the courts to punish anyone on the basis of nomination in the case.

He observed that dispensation of justice was based on truth. One thing was clear in the case that the witnesses had nothing to do with truth as they had recorded their statements according to their wishes, he added.

He remarked that some persons were convicted on the basis of false testimony.

The court acquitted the three accused while dismissing acquittal appeals of the two accused in the case.

Related Topics

Pakistan Murder Islamabad Supreme Court Kharian Criminals FIR Afridi Court Sad

Recent Stories

UAE Embassy in Madrid organises seminar on culture ..

31 minutes ago

Rs 75579.860 mn released for ongoing NHA road infr ..

1 minute ago

Drug use reduces upto 70 percent in Capital; says ..

1 minute ago

Sea-Watch rescue boat defies Salvini, heads for It ..

1 minute ago

US Withdrawal From INF Raises Concerns, New START' ..

1 minute ago

Putin to Discuss Iran, Syria, Ukraine With Merkel ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.