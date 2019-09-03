UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Acquits Two Death Row Convicts

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 07:20 PM

The Supreme Court on Tuesday acquitted two death row convicts giving then benefit of doubt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday acquitted two death row convicts giving then benefit of doubt.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case through video link from the SC Lahore Registry.

During the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice remarked that the body was lying in front of everyone and no one was aware of the time of murder. The witnesses set themselves free after recording false testimony, he added.

He asked should the court hang all accused due to false testimony? The counsel for the accused said that murder incident took place in Pakpattan area in 2006.

The Chief Justice asked how the First Information Report was registered after 10 minutes of the incident. Hurrying in registration of FIR makes it doubtful, he observed.

He asked how two kilometres distance could be covered in 10 minutes on a bicycle.

The court after hearing arguments acquitted the accused givingthem benefit of doubt.

