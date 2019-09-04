Supreme Court acquits two death row convicts giving them benefit of doubt

The Supreme Court on Wednesday acquitted two death row convicts Mushtaq Ahmed and Noor Ul Haq giving them benefit of doubt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday acquitted two death row convicts Mushtaq Ahmed and Noor Ul Haq giving them benefit of doubt.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the murder case in dispute of two parties through video link from the SC Lahore Registry.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel said that the both parties had settled their dispute.

He said that 11 out of 13 persons have already been freed.

The Chief Justice remarked that it is difficult to find the truth when both parties lied heavily. One person from each party was penalised, he added.

He remarked that both parties are total lies. When there is so much misstatements how court could decide the case, he noted.

He remarked that how court can decide the case judiciously when nobody is speaking the truth.

He remarked that he was astonished to know that how one can be such a liar.

Lower courts does not bother to seek truth, he observed.

He also observed that all over the world it is established norm that if witness is a liar the case shall be automatically dismissed.

He remarked that in 1951 the Lahore High Court remarked that the witnesses may record false testimonies the court itself shall find the truth. Everything got spoiled after 1951, he added.

He remarked that the court provided a legal cover for recording false statements. How a court can allow anyone to speak lies, he added.

He remarked that it is mention in law that telling a lie is a crime. Due to this reason the apex court has again elaborated that there is no space for misstatements and if anyone does so it benefits the accused, he added.

The witnesses should listen carefully if anybody record false testimony shall be penalised, the CJP clarified.

He remarked that all the judicial system based on truth as Allah Almighty has directed the human beings to speak the truth at any cost even if it goes against his own family.