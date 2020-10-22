Supreme Court acquits two death sentence accused over lack of evidence

The Supreme Court on Thursday acquitted two six times death sentence convicts Shah More and Noor Khan for lack of evidence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday acquitted two six times death sentence convicts Shah More and Noor Khan for lack of evidence.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case.

During the hearing, the counsel Sardar Latif Khosa argued that Shah More and Noor Khan were charged with murder in 2014.

Witnesses later changed their statements, he added.

He said that the Tehsildar brought the bodies of the slain from the mountains.

The death certificates of the victims were made two days after the incident and the case was registered four days later, he added.

He said that the incident took place on August 9, 2014 while the case was registered on August 12, 2014. There were no eyewitnesses to the incident, he added.

The accused Shah More and Noor Khan were accused of killing two people in Sui, Dera Bugti area of Balochistan. The trial court had sentenced both the accused to death six times while the Balochistan High Court upheld the trial court's decision. The accused had challenged the BHC's decision in Supreme court.