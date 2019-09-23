UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Acquits Two Life Sentence Convicts On Benefit Of Doubt

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 05:12 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday acquitted two life sentence convicts Faqir Ullah and Muhammad Ashraf, on benefit of doubt.

The trial court had awarded capital punishment to Faqir Ullah and Muhammad Ashraf over murder of Sohail Aamir in Multan's area of Makhdoom Rashhed in 2002. The high court converted the death penalty into life imprisonment.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Faisal Arab heard the murder case in dispute of two parties through video link from the SC Lahore Registry.

During the course of proceedings, the state prosecutor said that accused Faqir Ullah and Muhammad Ashraf had killed Sohail Aamir and threw his dead body into canal after packing it in a bag.

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa remarked that investigation officers informed court about joint recovery but they did not know that there was zero status of joint recovery before the courts. He observed that the investigation officers had less understanding about the law. He also observed that the witnesses recorded contradictory statements.

He remarked that the case would have been stronger if police took finger prints of the deceased and motorcyclist. No record of the case has been disclosed and the prosecution failed to prove the case, he added.

The court after hearing arguments suspended the decision of theLahore High Court and acquitted Faqir Ullah and Muhammad Ashrafon benefit of doubt.

