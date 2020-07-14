UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Adjourns 67 Election Petitions Till Date In Office

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 08:10 PM

Supreme Court adjourns 67 election petitions till date in office

The Supreme Court on Tuesday made three different categories of 67 election petitions and adjourned hearing till date in office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday made three different categories of 67 election petitions and adjourned hearing till date in office. A three-member special bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the petitions.

At the outset of hearing, the court formed three categories of 67 appeals and asked the respondents to inform the court about their category in 15 days.

