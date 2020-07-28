UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Adjourns Acquittal Appeal Of Accused Involved In Murder Of Wife

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 08:46 PM

Supreme Court adjourns acquittal appeal of accused involved in murder of wife

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on a petition filed by Sanaullah, who killed his wife in district Naushahro Feroze Sindh, for the reconciliation till after Eid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on a petition filed by Sanaullah, who killed his wife in district Naushahro Feroze Sindh, for the reconciliation till after Eid.

The court also issued notice to the prosecutor general Sindh as amicus curiae.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprised Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed, heard�the case.

The court said the incidents of domestic violence and honor killings were on the rise in the country.

During the course of proceedings, the bench said there was a danger of 'Fasad-Fil-Arz' if the court acquitted the murderer of wife.

The court also directed the lawyers of the parties to present arguments on the next date of hearing on the point of 'Fasad-Fil-Arz'.

Justice Qazi Amin asked why the court should give concession to a person who killed his wife. The court was not here to stamp the reconciliation agreement between the two parties, he added.

The counsel for accused Sanaullah said his client had hired him recently as his previous counsel was quarantined due to coronavirus infection.

The court adjourned the hearing of case till after Eid and issued the notice to Sindh prosecutor general for judicial assistance.

Sanaullah was accused of killing his wife in 2010 in district Naushahro Feroze Sindh.The trial court had sentenced the accused life imprisonment which was upheld by the high court.

