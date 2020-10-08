- Home
Supreme Court Adjourns Appeals Against Conviction Of Shah Rukh Jatoi, Others In Shah Zaib Murder Case
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 09:54 PM
The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned hearing of appeals against conviction of Shah Rukh Jatoi and others in Shahzaib murder case without any proceedings
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned hearing of appeals against conviction of Shah Rukh Jatoi and others in Shahzaib murder case without any proceedings.
A three-member bench headed by Justice Manzoor Malik was to hear the case.
The hearing was adjourned due to unavailability of the bench.
The Anti-terrorism court sentenced Shah Rukh Jatoi, Nawaz Siraj Talpur and Ghulam Murtaza. The accused had challenged the decision in the Supreme Court.