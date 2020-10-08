Supreme Court adjourns appeals against conviction of Shah Rukh Jatoi, others in Shah Zaib murder case

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned hearing of appeals against conviction of Shah Rukh Jatoi and others in Shahzaib murder case without any proceedings.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Manzoor Malik was to hear the case.

The hearing was adjourned due to unavailability of the bench.

The Anti-terrorism court sentenced Shah Rukh Jatoi, Nawaz Siraj Talpur and Ghulam Murtaza. The accused had challenged the decision in the Supreme Court.