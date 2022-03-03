UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Adjourns Appeals Of Shah Rukh Jatoi, Others Till March 10

Published March 03, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned hearing of appeals of Shahrukh Jatoi and others against their sentence in the Shahzeb murder case till March 10.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the pleas of accused in the murder case.

Shahrukh was sentenced to death by an anti-terrorism court but later the high court had commuted it into life term in the 2012 in Shahzeb murder case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Naqvi said that the case against Shahrukh Jatoi was of section 302 of the PPC and asked how come terror charges remain in the case when the aggrieved party reached a settlement? He said if Shahzeb had only been injured, terrorism charges would not framed. He asked where was mentioned in the anti-terrorism law that parties could not reach settlement.

Advocate Sardar Latif Khosa counsel for Shahrukh said that his client was in jail for the last eight years, despite an agreement with the Shahzeb family, who was currently settled in Australia.

Justice Ijaz asked the prosecutor general Sindh, would the terror charges remain in the case? The prosecutor general Sindh replied that the judgment of a seven-member SC bench was clear in this context. He said that Shahrukh Jatoi could not be booked under terrorism charges.

Justice Ijaz said that terrorism and murder were two separate crimes. He asked wouldn't killing someone on the street with a Kalashnikov be terrorism? Latif Khosa said that in his personal opinion, this was terrorism, but it was not in accordance with the court's decision.

He said that Shahrukh Jatoi was a 17-year-old boy and the incident took place in the street at 11 pm.

Justice Munib said that there could be no compromise in the case of terrorism.

The court while granting more time to the respondents for preparation in the case adjourned the hearing.

