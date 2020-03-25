Supreme Court adjourns bail petition of accused in blasphemy case

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing for indefinite time on a bail petition of accused allegedly involved in uploading of sacrilegious material on social media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing for indefinite time on a bail petition of accused allegedly involved in uploading of sacrilegious material on social media.

A division bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam conducted hearing on a bail petition of accused Shaukat Ali regarding the above matter.

At the outset of hearing, Justice Mushir Alam asked the defense lawyer that his client was accused of making a fake accounts on facebook and uploading the blasphemous material.

The lawyer contended that someone else had made accounts on name of his client and allegedly uploaded the material on social media.

The prosecutor of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) adopted the stance that the investigation had been initiated against the accused on the directives of high court.

A citizen Yasir Qasmi, the resident of G-9/4 and son of an 'Imam masjid', had filed complaint against the accused.

Justice Qazi Amin observed that an investigation should also have been conducted against the complainant to this the FIA lawyer pleaded that two persons were not known to each other, they just struck on Facebook.

Justice Amin said that one should be loyal to his believes and shouldn't be interfere into the faiths of others as islam was a religion of peace and tranquility. He remarked that such people should be discouraged in society.

The court ordered the FIA to also conduct an investigation against the complainant and adjourned hearing of the case for indefinite time.