Supreme Court adjourns bail plea of accused involved in selling state land

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing of a bail plea filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) accused Kabir Shah involved in selling state land to a government department after obtaining land on lease.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the NAB Prosecutor said that the accused had been arrested from the telephone record. Accused to be produced in accountability court today via video link, he added.

He said that the accused had been informed of the investigation report that NAB had declared him as the main accused. Accused was ready for plea bargain, he added.

He said that the accused obtained government land for cultivation on lease for 15 years. The accused sold the land to the Labor Department, he added.

He said that the concerned Deputy Commissioner had passed away.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for a week.