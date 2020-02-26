UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Adjourns Bail Plea Of Accused Involved In Oil Theft

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 09:07 PM

Supreme Court adjourns bail plea of accused involved in oil theft

The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned hearing on the bail plea of an accused of oil theft from the oil tanker in Nandipur project, Mohammed Aslam, for an indefinite period

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned hearing on the bail plea of an accused of oil theft from the oil tanker in Nandipur project, Mohammed Aslam, for an indefinite period.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the lawyer for the accused said 145 oil tankers were being used for supply and his client Mohammad Aslam was accused of stealing oil from an oil tanker.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked the counsel whether his client was supplying oil.

Justice Faisal Arab said more than Rs300 million of oil was stolen.

The counsel said his client was accused of stealing Rs9 million of oil. He said his client was in National Accountability Bureau's custody since 2018. He said his client should be guaranteed bail according to the law.

He said the reference had been filed but NAB had not yet framed the charge.

The court directed the NAB to submit record of the statements of the oil supplies and adjourned hearing of the case till date in office.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court National Accountability Bureau Oil 2018 From Million Arab Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Organizes Seminar On Hindutva Ideolo ..

15 minutes ago

Oil products stocks jump to record on gains in all ..

41 minutes ago

EPAA concludes &#039;We Grow Mangroves at Our Scho ..

56 minutes ago

First Case of Coronavirus Infection Confirmed in B ..

4 minutes ago

US Welcomes UN Security Council Designation of 2 I ..

4 minutes ago

Homes in England Evacuated as Rivers Reach Record ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.