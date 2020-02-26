Supreme Court adjourns bail plea of accused involved in oil theft

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned hearing on the bail plea of an accused of oil theft from the oil tanker in Nandipur project, Mohammed Aslam, for an indefinite period.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the lawyer for the accused said 145 oil tankers were being used for supply and his client Mohammad Aslam was accused of stealing oil from an oil tanker.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked the counsel whether his client was supplying oil.

Justice Faisal Arab said more than Rs300 million of oil was stolen.

The counsel said his client was accused of stealing Rs9 million of oil. He said his client was in National Accountability Bureau's custody since 2018. He said his client should be guaranteed bail according to the law.

He said the reference had been filed but NAB had not yet framed the charge.

The court directed the NAB to submit record of the statements of the oil supplies and adjourned hearing of the case till date in office.