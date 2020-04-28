Supreme Court adjourns bail plea of accused in EOBI corruption case

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing of the bail plea filed by former senator Ammar Khan allegedly involved in the Employees Oldage Benefit Institute (EOBI) corruption case.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justic Mushir Alam heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the National accountability Court (NAB) counsel said the accused did not appear for investigation despite the court orders.

Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel observed that once the challan against the accused was presented in court, the investigation could take place.

The counsel said the court had granted interim bail to the accused and ordered him to appear before the investigation officer.

Justice Mushir Alam said it was written in the order that the accused would appear before the investigation team.

The counsel for the accused asked once the challan was submitted then what was the justification for appearing before the investigation team.

He said the accused could not travel because of the coronavirus. He said that people were limiting themselves due to the coronavirus.

The court adjourned the case till next week.