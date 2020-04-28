UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Adjourns Bail Plea Of Accused In EOBI Corruption Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 07:50 PM

Supreme Court adjourns bail plea of accused in EOBI corruption case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing of the bail plea filed by former senator Ammar Khan allegedly involved in the Employees Oldage Benefit Institute (EOBI) corruption case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing of the bail plea filed by former senator Ammar Khan allegedly involved in the Employees Oldage Benefit Institute (EOBI) corruption case.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justic Mushir Alam heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the National accountability Court (NAB) counsel said the accused did not appear for investigation despite the court orders.

Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel observed that once the challan against the accused was presented in court, the investigation could take place.

The counsel said the court had granted interim bail to the accused and ordered him to appear before the investigation officer.

Justice Mushir Alam said it was written in the order that the accused would appear before the investigation team.

The counsel for the accused asked once the challan was submitted then what was the justification for appearing before the investigation team.

He said the accused could not travel because of the coronavirus. He said that people were limiting themselves due to the coronavirus.

The court adjourned the case till next week.

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption Supreme Court National Accountability Bureau Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE, Pakistan agree to evacuate Pakistani workers

20 minutes ago

Jiu-jitsu teams to participate in closed training ..

20 minutes ago

Sharjah Social Services Department continues to pr ..

35 minutes ago

Infinix Hot 9 is officially available for customer ..

41 minutes ago

335 new coronavirus patients diagnosed, 7 succumbe ..

39 seconds ago

WHO Urges Governments, Employers to Ensure Essenti ..

42 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.