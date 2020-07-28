Supreme Court adjourns bail plea of accused involved in fraudster activities

(@FahadShabbir)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned indefinitely the hearing on the bail application filed by Nadeem Bandisha, an accused who robbed citizens in the name of Lucky Committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned indefinitely the hearing on the bail application filed by Nadeem Bandisha, an accused who robbed citizens in the name of Lucky Committee.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case and issued notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over accused's plea.

During the course of proceedings,�Accused Nadeem Bandisha's counsel said his client was handed over to NAB by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in 2018.

He said his client was not indicted since September 14, 2008 while the NAB had�filed three additional references and increased the number of accused.

Addressing the counsel for the petitioner, Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin remarked that the Lucky Committee had committed fraud of billions of rupees with the common people.

�The Committee looted and tricked people for giving them motorcycles, he said and added that the common man saves money for a motorcycle for many years.

He observed that the company looted Rs 10 billion from the masses.

Accused Nadeem Bandisha's lawyer argued that his client was an employee of a company and in charge of the Gojra Center.

Justice Yahya Afridi asked how many motorcycles were given to the people in Gojra?On which the counsel for the petitioner told the court that according to the memoir of the accused, about forty motorcycles had been delivered to people by the Lucky Committee.

The court issued notice to the NAB and adjourned the hearing of the case till date in office.