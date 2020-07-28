UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Adjourns Bail Plea Of Accused Involved In Fraudster Activities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 08:57 PM

Supreme Court adjourns bail plea of accused involved in fraudster activities

The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned indefinitely the hearing on the bail application filed by Nadeem Bandisha, an accused who robbed citizens in the name of Lucky Committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned indefinitely the hearing on the bail application filed by Nadeem Bandisha, an accused who robbed citizens in the name of Lucky Committee.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case and issued notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over accused's plea.

During the course of proceedings,�Accused Nadeem Bandisha's counsel said his client was handed over to NAB by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in 2018.

He said his client was not indicted since September 14, 2008 while the NAB had�filed three additional references and increased the number of accused.

Addressing the counsel for the petitioner, Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin remarked that the Lucky Committee had committed fraud of billions of rupees with the common people.

�The Committee looted and tricked people for giving them motorcycles, he said and added that the common man saves money for a motorcycle for many years.

He observed that the company looted Rs 10 billion from the masses.

Accused Nadeem Bandisha's lawyer argued that his client was an employee of a company and in charge of the Gojra Center.

Justice Yahya Afridi asked how many motorcycles were given to the people in Gojra?On which the counsel for the petitioner told the court that according to the memoir of the accused, about forty motorcycles had been delivered to people by the Lucky Committee.

The court issued notice to the NAB and adjourned the hearing of the case till date in office.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court National Accountability Bureau Company Man Gojra Money Federal Investigation Agency September 2018 Afridi From Billion Court Employment

Recent Stories

Health ministry conducts further 43,000 COVID-19 t ..

31 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak meets with students participati ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Customs launches Al Furdah Falcons Award to ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Customs launches Al Furdah Falcons Award to ..

2 hours ago

Amir Khan set to join top sports stars who call Du ..

2 hours ago

UVAS academy conducts e-training of livestock offi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.