Supreme Court adjourns bail plea of Agha Siraj Durrani for two weeks

The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned hearing of the bail petition of Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani for two weeks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned hearing of the bail petition of Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani for two weeks.

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Ayesha A Malik heard the bail plea filed by Agha Siraj Durrani in assets beyond means case.

During the course of proceedings, the assistant of Agha Siraj Durrani's counsel Salman Akram Raja appeared before the court and said that senior counsel was not feeling well after the covid-19 attack.

Upon this, the Chief Justice responded that according to the application submitted before the court showed that Salman Akram Raja was withdrawing himself from the case.