Supreme Court adjourns bail plea of Dr. Dinshaw in fake bank accounts case till October 6

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ):The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned hearing of the bail plea filed by Dr Dinshaw, main accused in fake bank accounts case till October 6.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the Prosecutor General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) said that the final reference against Dr. Dinshaw was filed on Tuesday.

Rasheed A Rizvi counsel for Dr Dinshaw said that his client was in jail for two years.

He pleaded the court to adjourn case for next week.

Justice Bandial responded that only two-member benches would be available next week.

He said that the two-member bench could not grant bail.