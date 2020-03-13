Supreme Court adjourns bail pleas in fake accounts case till date in office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ):The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned hearing of the bail pleas filed by fake bank accounts accused Hussain Lawai and Taha Raza for an indefinite period.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprised Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed, heard the case.

The court adjourned the case after a brief hearing on the plea of accused Taha Raza's lawyer.

The lawyer for the accused had submitted the application to adjourn the hearing.