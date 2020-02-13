UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Adjourns Case About Judicial Allowance Till March 16

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 08:21 PM

The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of a case regarding giving of judicial allowance to the employees of high courts, lower judiciary and tribunals till March 16

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of a case regarding giving of judicial allowance to the employees of high courts, lower judiciary and tribunals till March 16.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the court directed the Additional Attorney General to split all applications into three categories.

The court directed that the employees of high courts, district courts and special courts should be combined in one category.

It also ordered to create a category, containing all government tribunals, including service tribunals and election tribunals.

The court directed that the third category should include employees of the Attorney General's Office, the Advocate General office and the Prosecutor General Office.

It was also informed that Sindh High Court employees' lawyer Farooq Naek could not appear before the court due to his participation in the meeting of standing committee on law.

Farooq Naek's assistant lawyer requested the court to adjourn case for a month.

During the hearing, the full court of the apex court hearing presidential references, was also mentioned.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that the cases could not be fixed for hearing on daily basis due to full court.

He said that soon the proceedings of the full court would be completed which would improvethe hearing of the cases.

