Supreme Court adjourns case for two week against permission of heavy bikes on motorway

Supreme Court (SC) has adjourned hearing of filed appeal against permission of Heavy bikes on motorway case for two weeks while taking experts opinion

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st January, 2020) Supreme Court (SC) has adjourned hearing of filed appeal against permission of Heavy bikes on motorway case for two weeks while taking experts opinion.Three member bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam heard the case on Tuesday.The petitioner counsel took stance during hearing that government has authority to take decision on banning entry of heavy bikes on motorway.

High Court had summoned data of incidents which happened during motor bikes permission on motorway but without presenting data ban was imposed. If vehicle can be challaned on over speeding then why not motor bikes? he added.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah questioned that has there any test been conducted for road grip on motorway?National Highway Authority (NHA) replied that they have no record like this.Justice Mansoor Ali remarked a large number of bikes are available in Pakistan how can they be deprived of their right ?Justice Mazhar Alam remarked imposition of ban on motorway should have some reasons.Justice Mushir Alam remarked that Court is not in hurry for issuing order.Court adjourned the hearing for two weeks while seeking experts opinion regarding motorway and department.