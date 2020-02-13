Supreme Court adjourns case regarding construction of Diamer Bhasha, Mohmand dams for one month

The Supreme Court Wednesday adjourned hearing of the case regarding construction of Diamer Basha and Mohmand dams for one month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ):The Supreme Court Wednesday adjourned hearing of the case regarding construction of Diamer Basha and Mohmand dams for one month.

A three-member bench of the court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice asked about the current situation of the dams.

The counsel for the Wapda said that the work on dams was continuing according to the deadline.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan asked whether the government was providing funds according to assurance.

The Wapda counsel said that Rs 3 billion were required for security at the Mohmand dam.

He said that Wapda was paying for salaries and transportation of security personnel. Police, Levies, FC and Army personnel were deployed for security, he added.

The Chief Justice asked why WAPDA pay salaries to the security personnel as they receive salaries from their institutions? The Chairman Wapda said that the authority paid army for security allowance and transportation of personnel.

He said that Wapda also pay the police and other agencies.

The Chief Justice said that the security issue could be resolved in tribal areas if funds spent on education and health.

The Chairman Wapda said that the government was spending Rs 4 billion for education and health in Mohmand.

He said that Power Division had to pay Rs 133 billion for Diamer Bhasha Dam.

The Secretary Power Division said that payment schedule with WAPDA was being finalized.

He said that the division would pay Wapda Rs 35 billion in June while remaining amount would be paid this year.

He said that the division would ensure payment on the court order.

The Chief Justice asked the Secretary Power Division why he need a court order to do his job.

The court sought details of security expenditure from chairman Wapda.

The State Bank official stated that the bank had removed all obstacles regarding receiving of funds in SC PM dam fund.

The Chief Justice said that it was possibility that the bank might be using the dams funds.

The court sought detailed report from State Bank regarding obstacles to dam funds.