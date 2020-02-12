Supreme Court adjourns CEO PIA appointment case till Feb 20

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court Wednesday adjourned hearing of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) appointment case till February 20.

A three-member bench of the court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah heard the case regarding appointment of Arshad Mahmood Malik as CEO PIA.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Naeem Bukhari counsel for PIA said that Arshad Mahmood also had experience of working abroad.

Arshad Mahmood Malik was shortlisted after shortlisting 5 people, he added.

Upon this, the court asked whether no one else was not eligible for post of CEO.

Naeem Bukhari replied that the board appointed Arshad Malik on the government recommendations.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan asked advertisement was issued globally for the appointment.

Naeem Bukhari said that the PIA Board of Directors appointed the CEO after advertisement.