Supreme Court Adjourns CEO PIA Appointment Case Till March 11

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 05:22 PM

Supreme Court adjourns CEO PIA appointment case till March 11

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing of case regarding appointment of Air Marshal Arshad Malik as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) till March 11.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice said that two new applications had been filed in this case.

He said that the request came from Omar Lakhani while the second request came from three Earthquake Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Authority (ERRA) officers.

The court issued notices to the respondents over Omar Lakhani's plea.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan asked petitioner Omar that he had to prove his claim in the petition.

The Chief Justice asked what was the relationship of ERRA and PIA? The ERRA officers responded that their chairman also held four positions simultaneously.

The court rejected the request of the ERRA officers.

The additional attorney of Pakistan requested the court that Attorney General for Pakistan, Khalid Jawed wants to appear in this case before the court.

He said that the AGP was in London and pleaded the court to adjourn the hearing.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed asked Advocate Naeem Bukhari counsel for Air Marshal Arshad Malik whether he had asked his client that which position he wanted to keep with him.

Naeem Bukhari sought more time to submit reply in the court after consulting with Air Marshal Arshad Malik.

The court accepting Naeem Bukhari's reply and adjourned the hearing of the case till March 11.

