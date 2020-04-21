Supreme Court adjourns coronavirus suo moto notice case for two weeks

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the suo moto case for two weeks directing the federal and provincial governments to resubmit reports regarding steps taken to control the spread of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ):The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the suo moto case for two weeks directing the federal and provincial governments to resubmit reports regarding steps taken to control the spread of coronavirus.

A five-member larger SC bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justic Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed expressed dissatisfaction over the reports submitted by the governments.

During the course of proceedings, Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan said the Ministry of Health and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had submitted separate reports.

The CJP observed that the Zakat Department did not provide any information as it had only stated law in its report.

The AGP said the Federal Government paid the Zakat fund to the provinces, which was not disbursed among the deserving and major portion was spent on administrative expenses.

The CJP remarked that the major chunk of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) funds was also being spent on administrative matters. Transparency was a major issue. It was stated in reports that aid was given but its details were not provided.

Justice Bandial said according to the report, the Federal Government collected more than Rs 9 billion Zakat, but it was not known how it was disbursed. The Federal Government should audit the disbursement of Zakat Fund as it would not affect the provincial sovereignty, he added.

The chief justice observed that the Zakat Fund could not be used to run office affairs, for air travel or on payment of TA&DA (Travelling Allowance and Daily Allowance) to the employees. It should only be spent on the deserving.

Justice Bandial said Rs 9.251 billion was collected but it was unknown where the money was spent by the provinces.

The CJP remarked that the report was silent about where the Zakat money was spent. It should not be spent on staff salaries. How the officers were getting salaries from the money collected at the shrines, he asked.

He observed that the PBM director general was also receiving salary from the Zakat Fund.

The court sought an opinion from the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) and Mufti Taqi Usmani regarding the payment of salaries of PBM staff from the Zakat Fund and its use for office expenditures.

He directed the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal to submit a report on the distribution of Zakat funds.

The chief justice observed that it was also important to review the laws made by the provinces.

He said the people were being charged for stay at the quarantine centers. Questioning the hotels' selection for quarantine centers, he asked as to why all the hotels were not allowed to establish quarantine centers.

The CJP said those who could not pay to hotels should be transferred to the free quarantine centers.

He said the conditions at the Haji Camp Quarantine Center were pathetic. Those being lodged there were complaining about lack of facilities, he added.

Secretary Health Tanvir Qureshi apprised the court that all facilities were provided at the Haji Camp Quarantine Center. When asked by the court, he replied that he had not personally visited the centre.

The chief justice asked the Secretary Health to visit the three free quarantine centers today to review the arrangements.

The Secretary Health said five hotels in Islamabad were made quarantined centers. The Haji Camp and Pak China Center had free quarantine facilities.

The attorney general said a hotel could not be forcibly converted into a quarantine center.

The CJP observed said that a man, who had come from Saudi Arabia, spread the coronavirus in Mardan.

He asked the secretary health how many quarantine centers had been set up in Islamabad.

To a court's query, the Secretary Health replied that there were 16 quarantine centres in the Islamabad Capital Territory, including five hotels, Haji Camp, the OGDCL building and the Pak China Center. The passengers landing from abroad were kept in the above quarantine centers for 24 hours.

The chief justice asked who bore the expenses of the quarantine centers.

The Secretary health responded that the government bear expenses for these quarantine centers.

The chief justice observed that the people avoided screening by eating tablblets of panadol, etc.

A man belonging to in Mardan had eaten two tablets of panadol and escaped screening at the airport.

The Secretary Health said due to such reasons the overseas passengers were being quarantined for 24 hours.

The chief justice asked as to why the people were protesting at the Haji Camp Quarantine Center. Living in Tuftan's quarantine centre was a nightmare, he observed and directed the Health Secretary to ensure provision of food and all basic facilities at the centers.

Justice Qazi Amin asked whether it was possible to treat the coronavirus with plasma infusion.

The Secretary Health said the plasma infusion was at the testing stage and no positive results of it had been reported so far.

The Advocate General Islamabad said that a quarantine center was being built on 32 kanals at Chak Shahzad To a chief justice's query, he said fiber was being used for the ceilings of quarantine centres while electric fans and other appliances would be provided.

It was the responsibility of the NDMA to build the quarantine centers, he added.

The Advocate General Punjab told the court that the provincial government was distributing relief money through EasyPaisa among the people whose income had been affected due to the lockdown.

The CJP pointed out that the details in that regard were not mentioned in the report.

The court grilled Advocate General Sindh Salman Talibuddin over the details of funds spent on ration, bags which were distributed among the low income people.

The AG Sindh informed the court that the provincial government had distributed Rs 569 million from the Zakat Fund among over 94,000 people.

When asked who had received the money, the AG responded: "The same people, who receive Zakat every year, were given the money." The court wondered as to how the Sindh government had distributed ration bags valuing Rs1 billion without knowing the receivers. The Sindh government officials got published pictures of doing even the smallest things in the media.

The AG replied that the pictures were not taken to avoid doing politics over the coronavirus. The Sindh government had been distributing ration bags since March 30. To a question, the AG Sindh said the data of houses of lower-income people, who qualified to receive Zakat, was provided by the union committees.

Justice Sajjad Ali Shah observed,"It pains us that fingers are pointed at our province." Explaining the rationale behind sealing of 11 UCs in Karachi, the Sindh AG said by April 12, 234 corona cases had been detected from those areas, which collectively housed more than 600,000 people.

The court welcomed the decision to reopen some industries but told the government to ensure that standard operating procedures were followed.

The Balochistan government also presented a report on quarantine centres for the people coming from Iran and relief provided to the people.

The bench paid tribute to the medical professionals and sanitary staff and instructed the provincial governments to ensure their well-being.

The hearing was adjourned for two weeks.

The Health Ministry submitted the report and stated that the allegations of smuggling two million masks from the country were baseless. Only 35 million masks were exported to five Chinese companies at the request of the Chinese government and that matter was being investigated by the Federal Investigation Agency.

The report stated that there was no shortage of face masks in the country.

It stated that the National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad was conducting free tests for the coronavirus patients and other suspects.

The report revealed that ventilators were allowed to be manufactured locally on the recommendation of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP). Some 100 license holders were allowed to make 300 sanitizers according to WHO standard, it added.

The report stated that the country would be able to conduct 20,000 cases in a day by the end of April. In the last 24 hours 6416 tests were conducted, it added.

It said more than 100 raids were conducted across the country to keep the prices of personal protection equipment (PPE) stable. A special package was being prepared for the doctors and paramedics who sacrificed their lives during the special duty on coronavirus.