The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing of a case, against acquittal of accused by the Sindh High Court (SHC) in Daniel Pearl murder case, due to death of Prosecutor General (PG) Sindh's mother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing of a case, against acquittal of accused by the Sindh High Court (SHC) in Daniel Pearl murder case, due to death of Prosecutor General (PG) Sindh's mother.

A three-member special bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed and Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik heard the appeals filed by the government and Pearl's parents challenging the acquittal of the previously convicted men by the Sindh High Court.

The government of Sindh had filed leave to appeal under Article 185(3) of the Constitution against the impugned judgment passed by Sindh High Court on April, 2.

At the outset of hearing, Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik observed that there was ambiguity in the statement of prosecution's witness taxi driver.

He asked how did the taxi driver know that such white man was Daniel Pearl? The court adjourned hearing over Prosecutor General Sindh's request due to the death of his mother.

The counsel for Sindh government, Farooq H Naek pleaded the court to fix the case before September 30.

Justice Qazi Amin asked Naek how the Sindh government had appointed him as private counsel in the case.

Farooq Naek responded that all legal requirements were fulfilled and if the court says, he could withdrew himself from the case.

He pleaded the court to suspend SHC decision regarding acquittal of Ahmed Umar Sheikh.

Justice Qazi Amin responded that the court would announce decision after accepting the appeal for hearing.

Naek said that there was a provision in Supreme Court's Rule eight which allowed SC to issue stay on appeal.

Justice Manzoor Malik asked Naek that the Rule he was referring was about sentencing not acquittal.

He asked Naek to prove with record that which witness saw abduction of Daniel Pearl. He asked under which sections were the accused convicted? Farooq Naek said that the taxi driver testified that he saw abduction of a whiteman.

Justice Malik asked was there only one white man in Karachi? He asked the counsel to prove with record that the abducted person was Daniel Pearl.

Farooq Naek said that how could a taxi driver knew the name of a ride? The witness later identified the abductor as Ahmed Omar Sheikh, he added.

Justice Malik said that the court had to decide on the evidence and record, not on anyone's knowledge.

The counsel for Ahmed Omar Sheikh said that his client was in jail despite his acquittal.

Farooq Naek said that the trial court sentenced the accused to death under the Anti-Terrorism Act. He said that the high court had sentenced Ahmed Omar Sheikh to seven years while acquitting the rest of the accused.

Later, Justice Mushir said that the bench was referring the matter to the Chief Justice to fix the case before September 30.