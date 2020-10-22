UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Adjourns Daniel Pearl Murder Case For 4 Weeks

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 09:07 PM

Supreme Court adjourns Daniel Pearl murder case for 4 weeks

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday adjourned for four weeks hearing of a case, against acquittal of accused by the Sindh High Court (SHC) in Daniel Pearl murder case, due to illness of Sindh government's counsel Farooq H Naek

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday adjourned for four weeks hearing of a case, against acquittal of accused by the Sindh High Court (SHC) in Daniel Pearl murder case, due to illness of Sindh government's counsel Farooq H Naek.

A three-member special bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed and Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik heard the appeals filed by the government and Pearl's parents challenging the acquittal of the previously convicted men by the Sindh High Court (SHC).

At the outset of hearing, Advocate-on-Record Qasim Mir said that Farooq Naek was not available due to some health issues.

Justice Mushir Alam said that Prosecutor General Sindh was present in the court and it was his responsibility to prosecute the case.

This was an important case and the Prosecutor General Sindh should submit arguments.

Justice Qazi Amin said that during the last hearing, the Prosecutor General asked for an adjournment and now Farooq Naik was asking for an adjournment.

Advocate Mahmood Sheikh counsel for the accused said that the principal law officers of the Sindh government was present here and he should give arguments. He said that the court once had rejected his request for adjournment.

He pleaded the court to adjourn the hearing for four weeks this time so that the request for adjournment did not come again.

Justice Qazi Amin said that the petitioners had lost the case in the Sindh High Court.

Later the court adjourned the hearing for four weeks.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Murder Supreme Court Sindh High Court Government Court

Recent Stories

Calling Capt Safdar's arrest a violation of one's ..

2 minutes ago

Parliament authorized to decide every issue

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court issues notices to respondents in a p ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister for introducing technology in FBR, ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab govt to observe Oct 27 as Black Day against ..

2 minutes ago

Belarus opposition leader vows to stand firm after ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.