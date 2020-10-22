Supreme Court adjourns Daniel Pearl murder case for 4 weeks

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday adjourned for four weeks hearing of a case, against acquittal of accused by the Sindh High Court (SHC) in Daniel Pearl murder case, due to illness of Sindh government's counsel Farooq H Naek

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday adjourned for four weeks hearing of a case, against acquittal of accused by the Sindh High Court (SHC) in Daniel Pearl murder case, due to illness of Sindh government's counsel Farooq H Naek.

A three-member special bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed and Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik heard the appeals filed by the government and Pearl's parents challenging the acquittal of the previously convicted men by the Sindh High Court (SHC).

At the outset of hearing, Advocate-on-Record Qasim Mir said that Farooq Naek was not available due to some health issues.

Justice Mushir Alam said that Prosecutor General Sindh was present in the court and it was his responsibility to prosecute the case.

This was an important case and the Prosecutor General Sindh should submit arguments.

Justice Qazi Amin said that during the last hearing, the Prosecutor General asked for an adjournment and now Farooq Naik was asking for an adjournment.

Advocate Mahmood Sheikh counsel for the accused said that the principal law officers of the Sindh government was present here and he should give arguments. He said that the court once had rejected his request for adjournment.

He pleaded the court to adjourn the hearing for four weeks this time so that the request for adjournment did not come again.

Justice Qazi Amin said that the petitioners had lost the case in the Sindh High Court.

Later the court adjourned the hearing for four weeks.