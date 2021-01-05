UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Adjourns Daniel Pearl Murder Case Till Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 08:23 PM

Supreme Court adjourns Daniel Pearl murder case till Wednesday

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing of a case against acquittal of accused by the Sindh High Court (SHC) in American journalist Daniel Pearl murder case till Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing of a case against acquittal of accused by the Sindh High Court (SHC) in American journalist Daniel Pearl murder case till Wednesday.

A three-member special bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Yahya Afridi heard the appeals filed by the Sindh government and Pearl's parents challenging the acquittal of the previously convicted men by the Sindh High Court (SHC).

The petitioners challenged the April 02 high court verdict that overturned the sentences of four convicts in the case.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the accused said that the apex court did not issue any order restraining the release of four arrested accused.

He said that the Sindh High Court had accepted his client's habeas corpus appeals.

He said that the Supreme Court at the request of the Sindh government had issued an interim order on September 28, 2020.

The Supreme Court had issued an interim order to not release the accused till October 7, he added.

He said that the Supreme Court rejected an application for extension of the order not to release the accused on October 7.

There had been no court order to detain the accused since October 7, he added.

He said that the Sindh government was not releasing the accused.

He said that the Sindh government had wrongly taken the position that the Supreme Court had stayed the release of the accused.

He pleaded the court to issue an explanatory order regarding the release of the accused.

The court reserved judgment on the point raised regarding the release of the accused.

Justice Mushir Alam said that the court would soon issue its order regarding the release of accused.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Murder Supreme Court Sindh High Court April September October 2020 Afridi Government Court

Recent Stories

KP Govt approves upgradation of THQ hospital Basha ..

2 seconds ago

MNA expresses grief over Kalsoom Parveen demise

4 seconds ago

Lockdowns keep European equities confined

5 seconds ago

China jails 17 for smuggling pangolin scales worth ..

7 seconds ago

Sindh, KP governors, Saifullah Niazi call on PM

3 minutes ago

875 fined for not wearing masks

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.