Supreme Court Adjourns Defence Ministry's Writ Against Peshawar High Court Decision

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 07:17 PM

Supreme Court adjourns Defence Ministry's writ against Peshawar High Court decision

The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned hearing of the Ministry of Defence's appeal against the Peshawar High Court's (PHC) verdict to acquit of 73 individuals convicted by the military courts till Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned hearing of the Ministry of Defence's appeal against the Peshawar High Court's (PHC) verdict to acquit of 73 individuals convicted by the military courts till Monday.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the Defence Ministry submitted the details of the accused.

The court directed the Defence Ministry to include the date and place of the arrest of accused in the details.

The counsel for the accused said that his clients were sentenced without evidence.

The Additional Attorney General said that the accused were chargesheeted at the time of trial and the testimony of investigation officers was also put on record.

