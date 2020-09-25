Supreme Court adjourns delimitation of Bani Gala Botanical Garden case hearing

The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned hearing of the case regarding delimitation of Bani Gala Botanical Garden till Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned hearing of the case regarding delimitation of Bani Gala Botanical Garden till Friday.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Alam Khan Miankhel heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the Additional Attorney pleaded the court to adjourn the case as some documents were not provided by the Punjab government.

He pleaded the court to adjourn the hearing till receiving such documents from the Punjab government.

The court directed the Additional Advocate General Punjab to provide relevant documents.

The court dismissed the Additional Attorney General's plea to adjourn hearing for two weeks.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till next Friday.