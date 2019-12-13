Supreme Court adjourns Diamer Bhasha Dam fund case for one month

The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned hearing of the Diamer Bhasha Dam fund case for one month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ):The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned hearing of the Diamer Bhasha Dam fund case for one month.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the National Bank of Pakistan submitted a record of investments made by the bank using donations from the dam fund which was Rs12 billion. The bank's representative informed the court that the profit from the investments is expected to come by February 2020.

The court also directed the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to remove obstacles that are hindering the transfer of donations by overseas Pakistanis for the dam fund and submit a report on the matter.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said that overseas Pakistanis want to contribute to the dam fund but banks were not collecting donations. He said that SBP should look into the complaints.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed remarked that there were reports of a huge amount of money which was contributed to the dam fund that had not been transferred to Pakistan.

He directed the SBP counsel to remove the obstacles and bring back the money. All Pakistani banks should resolve issues in the transfer of funds, he added.

The court also reviewed a report of progress submitted by an implementation committee which was formed on the apex court's orders.

The court observed that two tribes had raised a dispute over land, which was bought from them by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and was then handed over to the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) to work on the dam project.

The counsel for the tribes said that his clients hold 90 per cent of the acquired land for the project. He said that the government was not paying the right price for it.

Advocate Saad Rasool counsel for the WAPDA said that the dispute was between the government and the tribes and the authority was not a party to it. He said that the government has already handed over 900 acres of land to Wapda. He said that the total land required for the project was 37,419 acres which included 19,062 acres of state and 18,357 acres of private land under cultivation, barren and other uses.

The court asked the counsel for tribes that his clients should not ask for price that was four times more than the land was worth.

The court directed the tribes to go to the relevant forum to resolve the matter and wrapped up the matter.

Another issue that came up in court was that of a contractor who, according to the report submitted by the committee, had forwarded the work to another company.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed observed that this man was receiving commission in the dam project. He directed the Wapda chairman to look into it.

The court after hearing arguments directed the SBP to submit report on its directions before next date of hearing.