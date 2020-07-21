UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Adjourns Dr Qadeer's Petition Seeking Enforcement Of Fundamental Rights Till After Eid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 05:32 PM

The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan's petition seeking enforcement of fundamental rights, including the right to free movement across the country till after Eid-ul-Adha vacations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan's petition seeking enforcement of fundamental rights, including the right to free movement across the country till after Eid-ul-Adha vacations.

A three-member bench of the court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin and Justice Amin-Ud-Din heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the court directed the Attorney General to make arrangements for the meeting of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan and his lawyer.

Justice Qazi Amin remarked that Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan was a national hero, even if he was not a national hero, he was a citizen of the country.

Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan was a respected citizen above all the controversies, he added. Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan said that he along with concerned officials had met twice with Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan and talked to Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan in a friendly atmosphere.

He said that some reservations of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan had been removed while progress was being made on the rest. This was a matter of national interest, he added.The counsel for Dr Qadeer Khan said that he requested to see his client on June 24 but he was allowed to meet his client on Wednesday.

