ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing of former judge Islamabad High Court (IHC) Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui's case against his removal by the Supreme Judicial Council till January.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah heard the case. Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui was removed from the IHC on the recommendation of the SJC.

During the course of proceedings, petitioner Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, while expressing confidence in the Supreme Court, took a stand that he could not even think that any member of the bench was biased.

He said that he would not blame the judiciary even if the petition was rejected.

Meanwhile, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, while addressing Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui's lawyer Hamid Khan, remarked that he had stated that the entire Supreme Judicial Council was biased.

According to you (Hamid Khan), previous references against Shaukat Siddiqui were also based on malice, he said and added that he was also a member of the council that heard the first reference against his client and if the whole council was accused of malice, then it was not suitable for him to sit on this bench.

He said that the Chief Justice and the senior judge were accused of biasness in the petition.

Hamid Khan said that if a part of the council was biased then the blame fell on the whole body.

Justice Bandial asked Hamid Khan to give factual arguments instead of making serious allegations.

The Supreme Judicial Council gave two chances to Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui to prove the allegations, he added.

He said that the court had also given the opportunity to prove the allegations made in the speech.