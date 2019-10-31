UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Adjourns GIDC Case For One Week

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 07:18 PM

The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned hearing of the Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) case for one week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned hearing of the Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) case for one week.

A three-member bench of the court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah heard the case through videolink from SC Karachi Registry.

During the course of proceedings, Private gas company lawyer Munir A. Malik filed a petition demanding that the case be adjourned due to the Supreme Court Bar Association's annual elections.

Justice Mushir Alam asked the Attorney General what did he say about the postponement? Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan said that he was not opposed to the postponement. However, this was an important case and the government had appealed for a early hearing of the case, he added.

He said that the hearing of the case should be held on daily basis. He said that the deputy attorney general would be present in his absence.

The court accepted Munir Malik's plea for adjournment and adjourned hearing of the case for one week.

