UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Adjourns GIDC Case Till October 29

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 09:41 PM

Supreme Court adjourns GIDC case till October 29

The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) case till October 29

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) case till October 29.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Makhdoom Ali Khan, counsel for a private company, continued arguments from SC Karachi Registry through video link and stated that the Peshawar High Court and the Supreme Court had declared that no tax could be imposed without the approval of Parliament and the Cabinet.

The government was of the view that this is not a tax as it is a infrastructure development cess and it had said the money would be used to improve gas infrastructure, he added.

He said that since it was not a money bill, no cabinet approval was required.

He said that the Supreme Court rejected the government's stance and dismissed the appeals. The money taken from cess was to be used on the Pak-Iran gas pipeline and other projects that were not being used.

Justice Faisal Arab remarked that work is still continuing on the Pak-Iran gas pipeline project.

Makhdoom Ali Khan said that government is permitted for the imposition of any kind of tax but it needs to get the protection of Federal legislative list for its implementation.

Justice Faisal Arab questioned for what will be status of the legislation which is approved by both houses [Senate and National Assembly]?The lawyer replied that the tax law will be illegal if it is implemented without the protection of federal legislative list and such cases are also pending in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah remarked that the Peshawar High Court (PHC) had not ruled for the illegitimacy of a levy tax in its verdict, however, the verdict of LHC is pending. He remarked that any ruling from the top court will make the high court's verdict 'ineffective'.

KPK deputy advocate general pleaded the court to club all rulings in the GIDC case.

Justice Mushir Alam remarked, "Should we wait for the LHC's verdict on GIDC [petitions]?" To this, Justice Arab said that the top court should give a verdict on this matter.

The lawyer further said that the court cannot give any ruling over thetransactions which were closed in past, however, the SC can interpretthe future of the legislation.

Related Topics

Karachi Hearing Supreme Court Lahore High Court Peshawar High Court Parliament Company Money October Gas All From Government Cabinet Top Arab Court

Recent Stories

Putin, Erdogan Holding Talks in Sochi for Over Fiv ..

2 minutes ago

Cairo-Moscow Talks on Resumption of Charter Flight ..

2 minutes ago

Consul General of Qatar calls on Governor Sindh

2 minutes ago

Pakistani Prime Minister Congratulates Canada's Pr ..

2 minutes ago

UK Home Secretary Makes Probe Into Manchester Aren ..

2 minutes ago

Speakers call for awareness raising campaigns to f ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.