ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned the bail plea filed by Leader of Opposition in the Provincial Assembly of Punjab Hamza Shahbaz Sharif till date in office.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Yahya Afridi heard the case.

The court adjourned the hearing indefinitely due to illness of the lawyers of the parties.

Hamza Shahbaz had yesterday sought adjournment due to the illness of the lawyers.