Supreme Court Adjourns Hamza Shahbaz Sharif's Bail Plea Till Date In Office

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 07:32 PM

Supreme Court adjourns Hamza Shahbaz Sharif's bail plea till date in office

The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned the bail plea filed by Leader of Opposition in the Provincial Assembly of Punjab Hamza Shahbaz Sharif till date in office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned the bail plea filed by Leader of Opposition in the Provincial Assembly of Punjab Hamza Shahbaz Sharif till date in office.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Yahya Afridi heard the case.

The court adjourned the hearing indefinitely due to illness of the lawyers of the parties.

Hamza Shahbaz had yesterday sought adjournment due to the illness of the lawyers.

