Supreme Court adjourns hearing in bail plea of Agha Siraj Durrani till second week of January

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned hearing of the bail petition of Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani till second week of January.

Siraj Durrani had surrendered before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on December 3.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah heard the case.

At the outset of hearing, the counsel for the petitioner said that his client had surrendered before the NAB authorities on court orders.

He said that the Accountability Court had sent his client on judicial remand.

He said that the NAB had not properly estimated Agha Siraj Durrani's inherited property.

Justice Bandial said that the court would issue notice to the NAB.

NAB special prosecutor Sattar Awan informed the court that a reply was submitted by the bureau.

Justice Bandial asked NAB Prosecutor to provide a copy of bureau's reply to Durrani's counsel.

Later, the apex court extended the interim bail of two co-accused and adjourned hearing of the case.