UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Adjourns Hearing In Bail Plea Of Agha Siraj Durrani Till Second Week Of January

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 07:08 PM

Supreme Court adjourns hearing in bail plea of Agha Siraj Durrani till second week of January

The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned hearing of the bail petition of Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani till second week of January

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned hearing of the bail petition of Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani till second week of January.

Siraj Durrani had surrendered before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on December 3.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah heard the case.

At the outset of hearing, the counsel for the petitioner said that his client had surrendered before the NAB authorities on court orders.

He said that the Accountability Court had sent his client on judicial remand.

He said that the NAB had not properly estimated Agha Siraj Durrani's inherited property.

Justice Bandial said that the court would issue notice to the NAB.

NAB special prosecutor Sattar Awan informed the court that a reply was submitted by the bureau.

Justice Bandial asked NAB Prosecutor to provide a copy of bureau's reply to Durrani's counsel.

Later, the apex court extended the interim bail of two co-accused and adjourned hearing of the case.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Hearing Supreme Court National Accountability Bureau Sajjad Ali January December Court

Recent Stories

ENOC signs MoU with Quantafuel and Dubal Holding f ..

ENOC signs MoU with Quantafuel and Dubal Holding for plastic-to-liquid plants

16 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi attends opening of UoS ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi attends opening of UoS 3rd Strategy Conference

16 minutes ago
 Seminar organized at ARL to create awareness about ..

Seminar organized at ARL to create awareness about smog

1 minute ago
 Marriage hall sealed, nine fined over marriage act ..

Marriage hall sealed, nine fined over marriage act violations

1 minute ago
 India turns Kashmir valley into hell: Mashaal Mali ..

India turns Kashmir valley into hell: Mashaal Malik

1 minute ago
 AC Kahuta imposes fines on profiteers for overchar ..

AC Kahuta imposes fines on profiteers for overcharging

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.