Supreme Court Adjourns Hearing In Case Regarding Disrespecting Institutions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2023 | 10:26 PM

The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing for an indefinite time in a case pertaining to defaming the state institutions in media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing for an indefinite time in a case pertaining to defaming the state institutions in media.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan heard the case. Justice Munib Akhter remarked that whether it was the responsibility of the top court to regulate media and whether the court would now cut down the basic rights.

He questioned what was the meaning of disrespecting the institutions. A British court had declared that there was no disrespect of the government, he remarked.

At the outset of the hearing, lawyer Haider Waheed adopted the stance that his case was about regulating the freedom of speech and that the top court had given orders to regulate the broadcast media.

He prayed that in addition to broadcast media, social medial should also be regulated. Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan asked the lawyer to approach the Parliament for legislation in the said matter.

The court granted time to the lawyer for preparation and adjourned the case.

