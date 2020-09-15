Supreme Court adjourns hearing in Suo Moto case regarding NAB Rules

The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing for six weeks of a Suo Moto case regarding formation of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rules

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing for six weeks of a Suo Moto case regarding formation of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rules.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice asked the NAB Prosecutor about the report.

The NAB Prosecutor responded that the bureau had made NAB rules and sent them to the President.The rules were returned with objections from the President, he added.

He said that the President had asked the bureau to forward rules through the Ministry of Law and Justice.

Later, the Prosecutor General pleaded the court to adjourn the case.

The court accepted the plea and adjourned hearing of the case for six weeks.