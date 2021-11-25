- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Supreme Court adjourns hearing of appeals against acquittal of accused in Mishaal Khan murder case
Supreme Court Adjourns Hearing Of Appeals Against Acquittal Of Accused In Mishaal Khan Murder Case
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 10:51 PM
The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned hearing on appeals against the acquittal of accused in the murder of Mishaal Khan till date in office
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned hearing on appeals against the acquittal of accused in the murder of Mishaal Khan till date in office.
A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case and adjourned hearing on adjournment plea of Advocate Akram Sheikh.
The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa had filed a petition seeking increase in the sentences of the accused and the appeals filed by the heirs of Mishaal against acquittal of the accused.