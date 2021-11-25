UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Adjourns Hearing Of Appeals Against Acquittal Of Accused In Mishaal Khan Murder Case

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 10:51 PM

The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned hearing on appeals against the acquittal of accused in the murder of Mishaal Khan till date in office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned hearing on appeals against the acquittal of accused in the murder of Mishaal Khan till date in office.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case and adjourned hearing on adjournment plea of Advocate Akram Sheikh.

The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa had filed a petition seeking increase in the sentences of the accused and the appeals filed by the heirs of Mishaal against acquittal of the accused.

More Stories From Pakistan

